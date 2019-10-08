Mel’s Mutts: Diesel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning on Mel’s Mutts, we were introduced to Diesel!
Diesel is currently up for adoption through Open Arms Rescue of WNY.
If you would like to give him a loving home, fill out an adoption application here.
