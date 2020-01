BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Diamonds In The Ruff is looking to find a home for Evelyn!

This five-year-old pit bull terrier has a condition where she’s unable to bend her knees well, so stairs, jumping and long distance are hard for her.

Her lovable companionship would make a great addition to a home without kids, cats or other dogs, and if you’re interested in adopting her, learn more here.