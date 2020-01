BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, we were introduced to Harrison!

Harrison is a pit bull mix who’s approximately seven or eight years old.

If you’re looking to potentially adopt him, know that he doesn’t do well with cats and is best with children over seven, but he loves to play and gets along well with others.

Contact the Niagara County SPCA if you’re interested in adopting him. Here’s how.