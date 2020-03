BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Lorraine! This eight-year-old German Shepherd/Rottweiler mix is looking for a home after being found as a stray in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara SPCA says Lorraine would do best as the only dog in a home, and has a bit of separation anxiety.

If you’re interested in adopting her, call the Niagara SPCA at (716) 731-4368.