Mel’s Mutts: Mr. Cloud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA is looking to find a home for Mr. Cloud!
The seven-year-old retriever mix hails from Mississippi, knows basic commands and loves toys.
If you’re interested in adopting him, call (716) 875-7360.
