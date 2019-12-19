Mel’s Mutts: Mr. Cloud

Live Now
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA is looking to find a home for Mr. Cloud!

The seven-year-old retriever mix hails from Mississippi, knows basic commands and loves toys.

If you’re interested in adopting him, call (716) 875-7360.

