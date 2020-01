BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rusty came to News 4 as part of Mel’s Mutts Thursday morning.

The 11-year-old Jack Russell terrier is looking for a home. Recently, Rusty had one of his legs amputated after being hit by a car.

Despite this, the Erie County SPCA says he is on the mend and thriving!

If you’re interested in adopting him, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.