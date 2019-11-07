Mel’s Mutts: Tansa

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Wake Up!, the Erie County SPCA brought in Tansa!

Tansa is a four-year-old terrier/pit bull mix looking for a forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting her, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss