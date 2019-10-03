Mel’s Mutts: Teddy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Mel’s Mutts, we were introduced to Teddy!
Teddy is a 12-year-old miniature poodle in need of a forever home.
If you’re interested in adopting him, call the Erie County SPCA at (716) 875-7360.
