Mel’s Mutts: Teddy

Video

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Mel’s Mutts, we were introduced to Teddy!

Teddy is a 12-year-old miniature poodle in need of a forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting him, call the Erie County SPCA at (716) 875-7360.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss