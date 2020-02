BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you see more people than usual wearing red on Friday, there’s a reason behind it.

National Wear Red Day is an annual event where those wearing red are raising awareness of heart disease and stroke — the leading causes of death for women.

Friday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by Amanda and Evie Baumler. They told us more about the difficulties Evie has faced due to a heart condition.