Newly appointed leader of WNY coronavirus strategy, Lt. Gov. Hochul, answers coronavirus questions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–This morning in Buffalo, Governor Andrew Cuomo named Western New York’s Kathy Hochul, the Lieutenant Governor, as the person in charge of the response in our area.
She joined us via Skype to answer coronavirus questions.
Questions we asked Lt. Gov. Hochul include:
- What will the first step in reopening look like?
- Do you have a date to have the region reopened by?
- Will Western New York open county by county or all at once?
- Will businesses be reopened but still have restrictions placed on them i.e. capacity guidelines, etc.?
- How will the reopening of Western New York look different from the rest of the state?