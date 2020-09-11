News 4 chats with Drew Barrymore about her new show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Drew Barrymore Show premieres Monday on WIVB, and Drew had a few moments on her set to answers some questions.

News 4’s Christy Kern got a chance to chat about the new show with Barrymore on Friday.

They talk about how the show will be different from other daytime shows, her signature segment, Drew’s News, how is the pandemic impacting the production of the show, and how her role as a mom and actor will help her as a TV host.

Don’t forget to catch the premiere at 3 p.m. on September 14!