BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, we got to hear more about a new documentary created by a woman from Niagara County — Michele DeLuca, who has a love for neglected farm animals.

She, along with Jodie and Laura Beth from Whispering River Animal Rescue, and Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa, joined us in the studio to talk about it. Watch the interview in the video above.

Dave Greber is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.