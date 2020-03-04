Live
Erie County officials will provide an update on local testing for coronavirus at 11 a.m.

Notre Dame Academy

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Submit your classroom pledge video by sending it to pledge@wivb.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss