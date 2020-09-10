Organizers of Walk to End Alzheimer’s making it an interactive experience for everyone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is this weekend and the organization is making it an interactive experience for everyone.

Mike Alessandra and Tricia Alessandra from the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York joined us this morning.

They talked how fundraising efforts are going this year, where the money goes, and who it helps.

Also, the Alessandra’s detail how you can take part in this weekend’s event.

Watch the full interview above.

For more information on the walk, click here.