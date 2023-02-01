BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When it’s dangerously cold out, what can people do to protect their vulnerable loved ones with Alzheimer’s, who may be prone to wandering?

Chelsea Torgalski, education program manager for the Western New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, joined us Tuesday afternoon on News 4 to discuss this.

In the video above, she speaks about maintaining a routine and making sure caregivers take care of themselves, too. Watch to learn more.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Jordan Norkus is an anchor who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.