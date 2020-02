BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ready, set, run! Cupid’s Undie Run is coming to Buffalo this weekend.

Monique Hebert-Bublyk, the race director, came to Wake Up! on Wednesday to talk about the event.

Learn about the organization it benefits, and register for the Saturday event here.

To get 50 percent off the cost of registering, use the code “WIVB4.”

If you would like to make a donation, click/tap here.