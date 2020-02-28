Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Top Stories
Dog tests “weak positive” for coronavirus, first known pet amid worldwide outbreak
Report: Los Angeles deputies shared Kobe Bryant crash photos
US reports first drug shortage tied to virus outbreak
Eight-foot-long beehive discovered in apartment ceiling in Virginia
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
Diocese of Buffalo files for bankruptcy. Apostolic Administrator Edward Scharfenberger addresses this on News 4 and WIVB.com at 1 p.m.
Closings
Closings
There are currently 17 active closings. Click for more details.
“Ripen With Us” Child Care Center
Video
by:
Evan Anstey
Posted:
Feb 28, 2020 / 11:07 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 28, 2020 / 11:07 AM EST
Submit your classroom pledge video by sending it to
pledge@wivb.com.
Trending Stories
Diocese of Buffalo files for bankruptcy
Lake effect impacts so-towns for the commute, even northward this eve
Video
Final, extended trailer for A Quiet Place II released
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Splashed water results in ice-covered house at Hoover Beach
Making History: Buffalo sisters open first black female-owned beauty supply store
Video
4 Warn Weather
Crews working on “Nightmare Alley” able to shoot despite weather downtown
Video
Don't Miss
Niagara County Sheriff’s Captain paves the way for women
Video
Some say Gosy fallout created ‘clinical abandonment’
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
Fighting to walk again
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video