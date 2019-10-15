Running With The Bulls: Week 7 Breakdown

Video

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– News 4 Sports Jenna Harner and Mary Margaret Johnson breakdown UB Football’s season so far, take a look at the strengths of the Bulls run game, and look ahead as the team looks to bounce back after the bye week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss