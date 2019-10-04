Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Erie County Executive Debate
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Health
Top Stories
B-17 crash raises questions about vintage plane safety
Top Stories
Recent rains cause storm shelter to float in White Deer
Police: Yorkshire man tries to cut Cattaraugus County employee with knife
Court puts enforcement of New York’s flavor ban on hold
Devin McCourty named AFC Defensive Player of the Month
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Science With Stevie
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
The Big Game
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Pink 4 Hope
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Reward for information on killing of mother in Town of Tonawanda increases to $25,000
Sabres Coach Ralph Krueger speaks after team’s season-opening win against Penguins
Video
by:
Evan Anstey
Posted:
Oct 4, 2019 / 02:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 4, 2019 / 02:02 PM EDT
Hear from Buffalo Sabres Coach Ralph Krueger in the video above.
Trending Stories
Reward for information on killing of mother in Town of Tonawanda increases to $25,000
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Kim Pegula, Bills Women’s Association help promote safe sleep at Oishei Children’s Hospital
Device for cleaning up Earth’s oceans finally working
Don't Miss
Niagara Falls schools step up security
Niagara Falls youth football team’s season in jeopardy following shots fired after a game Sunday
Tesla and Musk knew SolarCity was in financial dire straits before merger, unsealed court records allege
No shots, no school, but families find vaccinations hard to get
He bought $15 of gas, store withdrew $113 from bank account
City demolishes man’s home and business despite court order
Foul-mouthed encounter with police caught on video