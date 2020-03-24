1  of  2
School social worker gives parents advice on helping kids at home

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With schools being closed for an extended period of time, students are now forced to work from home.

The sudden lack of face-to-face interaction with teachers and their fellow classmates can make it difficult for students to academically succeed.

Jennifer Noe, a social worker from Smallwood Drive Elementary School in the Amherst Central School District, joined us on Wake Up! via Skype Tuesday morning.

Parents, hear her advice for helping kids outside the classroom in the video above.

