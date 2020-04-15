1  of  3
Coronavirus
Shout-Out: Kelly Ulrich, Lewiston Porter High School

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y (WIVB) — Kelly Ulrich, a teacher at Lewiston Porter High School, gave a shout-out to students on Wednesday morning!

Teachers, your students would love to hear from you! If you’d like to send them a video shout-out, you can email it to us at ReportIt@wivb.com. We’re partnering with country radio station WYRK on this project. Shout-outs will be aired on News 4 Wake Up! and WYRK.

