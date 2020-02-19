Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
What’s Trending
Top Stories
AP source: Barr tells people he might quit over Trump tweets
Top Stories
School bus catches fire in Niagara Falls
10 Things to Know for Today
Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights amid nearby offensive
Devices found in missiles, Yemen drones link Iran to attacks
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Southtowns Catholic School
Video
by:
Evan Anstey
Posted:
Feb 19, 2020 / 07:43 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 19, 2020 / 07:43 AM EST
Submit your classroom pledge video by sending it to
pledge@wivb.com.
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Police detail confrontations, events that led to fatal multi-vehicle crash at Military and Sheridan
Video
Multiple reports say Fantasy Island rides are being sold
Video
A teen lost her purse in 1957, It was found behind a locker 62 years later, an unintentional time capsule providing a glimpse into her life
NYSPHSAA stepping in after Grand Island wrestler barred from Section VI tournament
Video
A 12-year-old boy was “body slammed” by a school employee, His mom didn’t find out until days later after he was diagnosed with a fractured skull
Two Western New York natives have brought Buffalo-style pizza to the Washington, D.C. area
Video
Faye Swetlik died from asphyxiation hours after abduction, coroner says
Don't Miss
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video
Speed cameras: Will they be effective?
Video
4 Warn Weather Team first in WNY to use New York’s ‘Mesonet’
Video
Buffalo Police Internal Affairs To Probe New Year’s Day 2017 Incident
Video
A closer look at the company that made Mark Croce’s helicopter
Video
More former Tesla workers confirm hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Video
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
Video