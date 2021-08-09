SPCA Monday: Ada

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, we got to meet Ada! She’s a Pit Bull mix who was picked up as a stray in Erie County.

She’s currently available for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

“She is a very friendly dog who gets along with most other dogs, but does tend to chase cats,” Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby, II says. “We don’t know if she has lived with small children, but has very good manners and will make someone a wonderful pet.”

