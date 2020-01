BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought a visitor named China to News 4 on Monday.

“She’s a 3 year old pit bull mix who was recently rescued through our cruelty department,” Erie County SPCA President & CEO Gary Willoughby II said.

The SPCA says that China would do best as the only pet in a home.

At 44 pounds, she is best suited for a family with kids who are at least five years old.

If you’re interested in adopting her, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.