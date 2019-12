BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We got to meet Emerson on Monday morning!

He is a two-year-old German Shepherd mix who likes most other dogs similar in size to him.

Emerson would do best in a home with no cats and a fenced-in yard.

“Without one, he may wander a bit,” Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby, II, said.

If you’re interested in giving Emerson a loving home, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.