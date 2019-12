BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, we got to meet Henry!

The 10-year-old Poodle mix is looking for a home.

“Henry is visually impaired and we recommend a home with no children under the age of 10,” Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby II said. “He likes most other dogs he meets. He was a recent transfer from one of our community partners.”

If you would like to welcome Henry into your home, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.