BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought a one-year-old black lab mix to News 4 on Monday.

Milla recently came from South Carolina. She weighs 50 lbs. and is nearly full-grown.

Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby, II says Milla “likes most other dogs she meets and will fit well in almost any household.”

If you’re interested in adopting her, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.