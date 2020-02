BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA didn’t bring a dog or cat to the News 4 studios on Monday, but instead, a couple of guinea pigs!

Russet and Spuds are a bonded pair of one-year-old siblings who are looking for a home.

If you’re interested in adopting them, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.