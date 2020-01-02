Live Now
News 4 at 5

UB Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Whitesell joins News 4 live in studio

Video

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s a busy weekend for Buffalo sports teams.

UB Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jim Whitesell joined News 4 live in the studio to talk about how the team is getting ready to hit the court against the Huskies at home this Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss