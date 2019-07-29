Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

VIDEO: What’s happening today at Kingdom Bound?

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Learn more from Kingdom Bound’s Dave Bruno in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss