(WIVB) — We’re live at the Eastern Hills Mall for the 25th annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon.

This morning, we were joined by 11-year-old gymnast Lana Stroehlein, who showed us her skills!

Stroehlein is a girl who had her wish granted; She got to tumble with Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles!

Watch her in action above, and visit WishesRock.com to donate and bid online! The phone number to call is (716) 587-8500.

MORE | Make-A-Wish Radiothon