1  of  2
Live Now
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce impeachment managers ahead of the Senate trial. Mark Poloncarz speaks before House Budget Committee
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH: Buffalo Zoo officials describe how they’re helping Australia

Video

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wildfires continue to rage in Australia as thousands of habitats are decimated and billions of animals have been killed.

Here at home, the Buffalo Zoo is trying to do the best it can to help, even though it’s thousands of miles away.

Our friends at the zoo have created a campaign to help an Australian wildlife relief fund.

MORE | Buffalo Zoo raising money to help those affected by Australian wildfires

Tiffany Vanderwerf, chief conservation officer at the Buffalo Zoo, and Sarah Gemmer from the zoo’s ambassador animals program, came to Wake Up! to tell us more about it.

They even brought some friends!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss