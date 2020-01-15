WATCH: Buffalo Zoo officials describe how they’re helping Australia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wildfires continue to rage in Australia as thousands of habitats are decimated and billions of animals have been killed.

Here at home, the Buffalo Zoo is trying to do the best it can to help, even though it’s thousands of miles away.

Our friends at the zoo have created a campaign to help an Australian wildlife relief fund.

Tiffany Vanderwerf, chief conservation officer at the Buffalo Zoo, and Sarah Gemmer from the zoo’s ambassador animals program, came to Wake Up! to tell us more about it.

They even brought some friends!