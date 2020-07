BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Chris Horvatits spoke with Ben Fischer, NFL writer for the Sports Business Journal, about the future of naming rights for the Bills stadium.

On Wednesday, the Bills and New Era announced the two sides were in discussions to remove the cap company’s name from the stadium.

MORE | New Era drops naming rights to Bills Stadium

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.