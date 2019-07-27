WATCH: Crews rescue piglet from drain pipe

WISCONSIN (WIVB)– A little piglet named Phoenix is squealing with joy after rescuers pulled her from a drain pipe.

Her owners say she broke out her crate and ran when they opened the car door.

She ended up getting stuck in the pipe for four days. Officials had to get creative to get the pig out of the drain pipe.

Seymour Rural Fire Chief Gregory Brown says, “We thought of some more ideas and we came with a yoga ball, more like a beach ball that we put on the end of the pipe and then we dumped 7,000 gallons of water behind the pipe, in the pipe behind the beach ball and the beach ball as it came through the culvert coaxed the pig out of the culvert.”

Her owners plan to take her to the vet to get checked out.