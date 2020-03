ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A resident of Fox Run in Orchard Park was in for a surprise when her family showed up for a visit.

Katie Zoyhofski, a nurse at the facility, shared a video of the moment Mary Catalino was greeted by her family.

Before it happened, Catalino thought Zoyhofski and another staff member were just taking her out for some fresh air, but below the balcony, her daughter and grandchildren were waiting to say hello.

Watch the joyful moment in the video above.