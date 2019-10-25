Live Now
News 4 WakeUp! on CW23

WATCH: Harlem Wizards show off their moves on Wake Up!

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning on Wake Up, we were joined by the Harlem Wizards.

They came to show us some tricks and talk about Friday night’s big game at Niagara Falls High School.

Watch their appearance on Wake Up! in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss