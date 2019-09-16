Closings
WATCH: Josh Allen says Bills are the “one New York team”

(WIVB) — Sure, we’ve got the Jets and the Giants, but according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, there’s only one New York team.

That would be Orchard Park’s own Buffalo Bills.

“One New York team” was a comment made by Allen during the team’s post-game press conference after beating the Giants 28-14.

Although the other teams have “New York” in their names, the truth is, their home is not the Empire State. MetLife Stadium, which is shared by the Giants and Jets, is in New Jersey.

Making the comment with a wink and a pointed finger, Allen made sure fans know the Bills are the true New York team.

