WATCH: Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul addresses COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Olympic Games are officially postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving athletes considering their next steps. But, many say they understand the importance of canceling an event that brings thousands of people from all over the world together.

"Athletes — we have to be selfish most of the time," said pole vaulter Sandi Morris. "That's how we're successful. We have to be selfish, but that in this moment we have to step back and realize that this is about our society. This is about our friends, our family and about all people that we don't know personally. We have to think about humans in general."