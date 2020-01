(WIVB)– Marco Sciortino, the founder of Little Smiles of Western New York, talks with News 4’s Katie Alexander about a special benefit happening next weekend.

The organization is holding a bowling fundraiser on Sunday, January 19 at Manor Lanes in Tonawanda.

Little Smiles is a volunteer-driven children’s charity helping to provide gifts and fun activities to children impacted by serious illness, homelessness or tragedy. For more information, click here.