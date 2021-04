(WIVB) — This Sunday, NASA is planning on making history with the first powered flight of the Ingenuity helicopter on another planet.

Ingenuity is a very small spacecraft, about the size of a tissue box, but it has some big ambitions.

Stefano Cappuci, a thermal system engineer at NASA, joined us on Friday to tell us more about it.