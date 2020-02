BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning on Wake Up!, we spoke with former guitarist of The Hollies and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Terry Sylvester about his upcoming performance in western New York.

Hear his stories about life as a touring musician across a span of decades and learn about his Saturday performance at Samuel’s Grande Manor in Clarence in the video above!

