WATCH: Roswell Park among top cancer hospitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A newly released survey recognizes Roswell Park as one of the best hospitals in the country for cancer care. They ranked 14, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The comprehensive cancer center received maximum scores for patient survival, patient services, and advanced technologies.

Roswell is one of only two cancer centers across the state to make the top 15.

Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City ranked at two.

Roswell Park President and CEO, Dr. Candace Johnson joined News 4 to discuss the big announcement.