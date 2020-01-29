WATCH: Trying the new Timbits cereals on Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — By now, you’ve probably heard that Tim Hortons has entered the cereal business.

Post Foods Canada recently announced the arrival of Timbits cereal.

The company’s site revealed the two varieties of the doughnut-inspired cereal — “Birthday Cake” and “Chocolate Glazed.”

Currently, you aren’t able to pick up a box in western New York, but a quick trip across the border will lead you to store shelves that carry them.

On Wednesday morning, News 4’s Mel Orlins and Dave Greber got to try the new cereals. Watch their reactions in the video above!