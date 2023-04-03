BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a design bearing similarity to the popular children’s cartoon “Paw Patrol,” 26 Shirts is doing its part to help a young boy with leukemia.

26 Shirts founder Del Reid joined News 4 on Monday to talk about the design.

Hear Owen Cocuzza’s story in the video above, and pick up a “BUF Patrol” shirt at this link.

