BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26 Shirts dropped a new design at Midnight, and Tuesday morning, Andrew Baglini joined us on Wake Up to talk about it.

It’s called “Grateful.” With this new shirt, which features a Bengal tiger embracing a buffalo, Baglini says the Queen City is saying ‘thank you’ to Cincinnati.

Eight dollars spent on every shirt will benefit the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center after Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent just under a week in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Most of our shirts help local families in need here, and we just wanted to do one thing to say ‘thank you’ especially to all the doctors, to all the people who cared for Damar,” Baglini said.

Baglini revealed on Wake Up! that the company plans to release another design on Wednesday, with “a couple things in the works as we look forward to the playoffs.”

“Grateful” will be available through January 15 and can only be purchased online. If you’d like to get one, click or tap here.