EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Saturday, a fundraiser for children battling cancer is happening in East Amherst.

The founder of 4 Quarter Fight, Rich Sanders, joined us on Wake Up! Thursday morning to tell us more about it.

The flag football fundraiser will benefit five local non-profits. To get tickets for the event, which goes from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., click or tap here.

