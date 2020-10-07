97 Rock’s Bull and Jickster remember Eddie Van Halen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the death of Eddie Van Halen, a couple of our friends at 97 Rock joined us to share their memories of the guitar legend.

Van Halen was 65 when he lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday morning. His son, Wolfgang, announced his death on Twitter.

In the video above, hear from 97 Rock’s Bull and Jickster, as they joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning.

