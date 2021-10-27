AAA’s Elizabeth Carey discusses where gas price trends are headed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re currently experiencing the highest gas prices we’ve seen in the past seven years. The average price for a gallon of gas in western New York right now is $3.45/gallon.

Wednesday morning on Wake Up, AAA’s Elizabeth Carey explained where the gas price trends are going and what people can to do save on fuel.

