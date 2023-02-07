BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those boneless wings you’re eating are actually just chicken nuggets, or so most of the people we polled on Twitter think.
More than 69 percent of those who answered this past week’s #Just4Fun poll told us they think boneless wings are really just nuggets. Nearly one-fifth said they’re different, and the other 12.6 percent said they’re not wings or nuggets.
This week, we’re asking people if they ever sneak snacks…or full meals, into movie theaters. You can vote here.
Latest Posts
- Are boneless wings actually just nuggets?
- Online calculator converts air pollution index into number of cigarettes you’ve smoked
- House GOP looks to get ahead of Biden address with debt limit demands and balloon criticism
- ‘Tripledemic’ infected nearly 40 percent of households, survey finds
- Democrats have a ‘messaging problem’ with voters, despite accomplishments
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.