BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those boneless wings you’re eating are actually just chicken nuggets, or so most of the people we polled on Twitter think.

More than 69 percent of those who answered this past week’s #Just4Fun poll told us they think boneless wings are really just nuggets. Nearly one-fifth said they’re different, and the other 12.6 percent said they’re not wings or nuggets.

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Are boneless wings actually just chicken nuggets? 🍗 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) January 31, 2023

This week, we’re asking people if they ever sneak snacks…or full meals, into movie theaters. You can vote here.