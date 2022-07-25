BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday morning on Wake Up, artist MJ Myers and Emily Tucker from Hallwalls joined us to talk about the 22nd live drawing rally at Asbury Hall — “A Mid Summer Night’s Draw.”

Doors for the event at 341 Delaware Avenue open this Wednesday at 7 p.m. Drawing will begin 15 minutes later.

“For those unfamiliar with these live drawing events, 36 invited artists are asked to produce drawings in any media during 45-minute sessions on 12 x 18 inch sheets of paper,” Hallwalls’ website says. “There is never a theme and artists are free to draw what they choose. Once drawn, the works are offered for sale on the spot via silent auction. One of the most exciting aspects of the event is that each original work of art has a starting bid of just $39.”

We got a preview of how it all works. See what Myers created in just half an hour in the video below:

